Daily Dawg Chow 9/14: Report - every game DeShaun Watson has played in Cleveland was bad weather

- Browns CBs catch the attention of Steelers HC (Thomas Moore) Mike Tomlin calls out the play of Cleveland’s talented trio ahead of Monday night’s AFC North contest.
- Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 2 TV Map (Chris Pokorny) See which cities get to watch the Browns vs. Steelers game on television this week.
- After Aaron Rodgers injury, DTR trade to Jets might sound fun but doesn’t work for anyone (Jared Mueller) “It is only one week in the NFL but the Cleveland Browns destroying the Cincinnati Bengals was a great start to the 2023 NFL season. For other teams, like the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, injuries really hampered any positivity at the start of the season.”
- 3 Steelers to watch for Browns fans to watch in Week 2 Monday Night Football (Curtiss Brown) A few names that will be interesting on Monday Night Football
- No Fair-Weather for Watson in Cleveland (Sports Illustrated) “Mother Nature has certainly done Watson no favors in his games at Cleveland Browns Stadium. So far Watson has made three out of his seven starts at home, two of which came in late December last season.”
- Previewing the Steelers with Grant Delpit (clevelandbrowns.com) “Beau and Z are back on a “First Friday” edition of Cleveland Browns Daily. Z sits down with Browns S Grant Delpit to discuss his thoughts on the upcoming Steelers matchup and the guys preview the Steelers roster.”
- Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers preview | Week 2 (nfl.com) “Here’s everything you need to know when the Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 of the NFL season.”
- Cleveland Browns share special message for 3News’ Jim Donovan as treatment for leukemia continues (WKYC) “In the video, numerous Browns’ players, including Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio, shared their thoughts and prayers for Jimmy.”
- What Browns fans should be worried about vs. Pittsburgh (Youtube) Quincy Carrier takes an honest look at the potential problems the good guys could have with the Steelers Monday night.
