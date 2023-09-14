NFL Picks Week 2, and media picks for Browns vs. Steelers

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 2 point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 2 game between the Browns and Steelers:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 23, Steelers 17

The Browns are playing on the road this week after a big home win, while the Steelers are trying to shed the horrible showing against the 49ers last week. They were dominated. The Browns defense was impressive in the victory over the Bengals, while the Steelers offense really struggled last week. That carries over as the Browns get to 2-0.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Steelers 23, Browns 20

I won’t be surprised at all if Watson struggles in Pittsburgh. Watson wasn’t great against the Bengals, and now he has to face the Steelers without his All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin, who’s out for the season after suffering a brutal knee injury against Cincinnati. The Steelers have won 20 straight Monday night games at home, which is an NFL record. They’ve beaten the Browns 19 straight times at home in the regular season and let me just say that there’s no way I’m picking against either of those streaks.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Steelers 20, Browns 17

The Steelers aren’t as bad offensively and defensively as they showed in Week 1. The Browns aren’t as dominant as they showed in Week 1. Pittsburgh can get back into its type of grinding, defensive-minded game that doesn’t include an offense as diverse as San Francisco’s. T.J. Watt and friends will rattle Deshaun Watson plenty in prime time, while Kenny Pickett settles in a little better to make more plays back at home.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Browns 25, Steelers 23

Imagine the hype around the Browns if they knock off hated AFC North rivals in back-to-back weeks. Cleveland is 3-4 against the Steelers under Kevin Stefanski, and that includes a 1-3 record at Heinz Field (including postseason). Kenny Pickett took five sacks in Week 1 and faces a Browns’ pass rush that will be just as nasty with Myles Garrett.

