Thursday Night Football, Week 2: Vikings vs. Eagles betting odds, pick

Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Minnesota Vikings square off against the Philadelphia Eagles! The Eagles got off to a pretty lackluster start to the season by their offensive standards last week, only managing one offensive touchdown. However, they had a pick six and three long second-half field goals to hang on to the win over the Patriots. Now, they return home, oddly facing the Vikings in Week 2 for the second year in a row.

The Vikings are coming off of a 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers, which I think most fans would consider an upset. The Vikings’ passing attack was still sharp, but they lacked the type of threat that Dalvin Cook used to provide on the ground. I don’t think this is a good match-up for Kirk Cousins, and I’m going with the Eagles to win and cover the spread. Eagles 27, Vikings 16.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are 6.5 point favorites against the Vikings.

