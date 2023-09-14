‘Browns is the Browns’ Pittsburgh radio station brings back bulletin board material

What seems like a lifetime ago for the Cleveland Browns, then-Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster uttered the words “The Browns is the Browns.” Last week, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase changed it up a little bit and said “Cleveland is Cleveland” along with continually calling the team “the elves.”

Going into Week 2 of the 2023 regular season, the Browns and Steelers are in different places than they were back in the Smith-Schuster days. The above photo of the receiver hugging QB Ben Roethlisberger was after Cleveland demolished Pittsburgh in the playoffs with Smith-Schuster’s words acting as bulletin board material.

Last week, the Browns manhandled the Bengals while the Steelers were taken out to the woodshed by the San Francisco 49ers. While HC Mike Tomlin has spoken respectfully of Cleveland, a Pittsburgh radio station decided to dust off Smith-Schuster’s words once again:

Pittsburgh radio saying Browns are the Browns.



They never learn. pic.twitter.com/JJBx9iJXYu — Cleveland Elves Fan in Pittsburgh (@412made216born) September 14, 2023

For Browns players, the words of a radio station host won’t carry the same weight as Chase and Smith-Schuster’s did in terms of bulletin board material.

For Cleveland fans, it is a continued reminder that the team will not gain respect until they win a Super Bowl or are AFC title contenders year in and year out. The organization's struggles since the return have earned that and only quality play on the field can change that.

