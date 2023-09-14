Major update on star Steelers defender’s injury

Week 1 of the NFL season saw a myriad of injuries impact teams around the league, especially some key AFC contenders. While Aaron Rodgers got most of the attention (No Dorian Thompson-Robinson is not getting traded there), injuries piled up in the AFC North.

While the Cleveland Browns lost Jack Conklin, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers had numerous concerning injuries.

For Week 2, the Steelers will be without WR Diontae Johnson and DL Cam Heyward. Now we have even more information on Heyward’s injury:

#Steelers perennial Pro Bowl DL Cam Heyward is having surgery to repair his groin today in Pittsburgh, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s expected to miss about eight weeks, but will be back midway through this season. He suffered his injury Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RQVLrfKA05 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2023

Cleveland and Pittsburgh square off again in Week 11 which could be Heyward’s first game back depending on his recovery schedule.

How big of a deal do you think Heyward’s injury is for Pittsburgh?