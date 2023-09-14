2 Browns defenders miss practice Thursday with injuries

Going into Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns are riding high off their Week 1 victory but face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Monday Night Football. OT Jack Conklin was lost for the season during Week 1. Before that happened, the biggest injury concern for the Browns was safety Juan Thornhill who missed the game.

In their first practice of Week 2, Thornhill will still not practice and is joined by DT Maurice Hurst on the sidelines:

#Browns pre-practice injury report has 2 players that will not practice today due to injury: DT Maurice Hurst (hamstring) S Juan Thornhill (calf) — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 14, 2023

We will update you after practice with the first injury report of the week.

