 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2 Browns defenders miss practice Thursday with injuries

With an extra day before the game, Browns hit the practice field on Thursday with two concerns

By Jared Mueller
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Going into Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns are riding high off their Week 1 victory but face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Monday Night Football. OT Jack Conklin was lost for the season during Week 1. Before that happened, the biggest injury concern for the Browns was safety Juan Thornhill who missed the game.

In their first practice of Week 2, Thornhill will still not practice and is joined by DT Maurice Hurst on the sidelines:

We will update you after practice with the first injury report of the week.

If Thornhill misses another week, what is your concern level for his calf injury and impact on the season (scale of 1-10)? Share in the comment section:

In This Stream

Rivalry renewed? Browns travel to face Steelers on Monday Night Football

View all 12 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...