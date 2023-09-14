First look: Browns white helmet with strong take from Tony Grossi

The Cleveland Browns will be bringing their all-white uniforms to the field this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Week 2 on Monday Night Football is a great time to unveil the return of the white helmet.

With their first practice of the week going on today, Browns players have their white helmets on display for the first time in Berea. Long-time beat writer Tony Grossi gave us a picture of the helmets and a strong take that they should be permanent:

White hats. Make them permanent. pic.twitter.com/Q59rdBaaQi — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) September 14, 2023

While the white helmets look good, Grossi is likely to upset many Cleveland fans who are devout about their love of the team’s traditional orange helmet with the oreo stripe.

What do you think about the helmet? Do you think they should be permanent?