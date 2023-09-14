 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First look: Browns white helmet with strong take from Tony Grossi

The white helmets are fun options but permanent replacements?

By Jared Mueller
/ new
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame-New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns will be bringing their all-white uniforms to the field this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Week 2 on Monday Night Football is a great time to unveil the return of the white helmet.

With their first practice of the week going on today, Browns players have their white helmets on display for the first time in Berea. Long-time beat writer Tony Grossi gave us a picture of the helmets and a strong take that they should be permanent:

While the white helmets look good, Grossi is likely to upset many Cleveland fans who are devout about their love of the team’s traditional orange helmet with the oreo stripe.

What do you think about the helmet? Do you think they should be permanent?

In This Stream

Rivalry renewed? Browns travel to face Steelers on Monday Night Football

View all 15 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...