Browns, Steelers injury report: 8 Browns, 2 Steelers listed as DNPs

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers square off on Monday Night Football in Week 2 of the NFL season. With their game a day later, both teams released their first injury report on Thursday.

Pittsburgh officially placed DL Cam Heyward on injured reserve so he doesn’t show up on today’s list. Heyward’s estimated return was updated on Thursday as well. Early in Cleveland’s practice, it was noted that two players were not participating due to injury but the list is much longer than that.

Browns Injury Report

Joel Bitonio - Rest - DNP

Amari Cooper - Rest - DNP

Myles Garrett - Rest - DNP

Anthony Walker - Rest - DNP

Shelby Harris - Achilles - DNP

Maurice Hurst - Hamstring - DNP

Siaki Ika - Foot - DNP

Juan Thornhill - Calf - DNP

Jedrick Wills - Foot - Limited

A ton of defenders on the list after just one week and an extra day of is concerning but, hopefully, just precautions with the first day of practice.

Steelers Injury Report

WR Diontae Johnson (Hamstring) - DNP

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (Knee) - DNP

OL Chukwuma Okorafor (Concussion) - Limited

OL James Daniels (Ankle) - Limited

TE Pat Freiermuth (Chest) - Limited

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Foot) - Limited

The reports are that Johnson will miss a couple of weeks while Pittsburgh has to be breathing a sigh of relief that both of their injured offensive linemen and Freiermuth were able to practice today.

We will keep you up to date throughout the week and weekend with new updates on the injury front for both teams.

