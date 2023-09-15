Way Too Early 2024 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 2.0

As we enter another weekend of College Football action, last week we got to see another round of great action and see the future of NFL prospects on full display whether it was the big-time quarterbacks at the top of the 2024 draft class or the deep position groups such as wide receiver and defensive line.

The Cleveland Browns aren’t in the position to address wide receiver or more depth on the defensive front in the first round because they’ll once again be without a first-round pick but as they’ve shown with recent picks such as Donovan Peoples-Jones, Martin Emerson and, hopefully, Dawand Jones, Andrew Berry and the scouting department has shown they can find talent on Days 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft.

Last week’s Way Too Early Browns Mock Draft had the team making a trade and adding an offensive lineman.

Let’s look at some of the potential options who will be out on the field this coming weekend.

Round 2

Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon:

Franklin has great size at 6’3 but his slight frame should be something to watch as he continues to develop as a playmaker at the position. He’s started the season strong with back-to-back 100-yard performances and 102 of his 209 yards through two games have come after the catch.

Oregon plays Saturday at 8 p.m. versus Hawaii on Pac-12 Network

Round 3

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin:

With Nick Chubb not guaranteed to be here past this season, the Browns could be scouting for his eventual replacement if they don’t fully believe in Jerome Ford. Allen has had back-to-back 1,000 yards for the Badgers and has some impressive size for a running back (6’2, 245 lbs). He got off to a strong start in Week 1 vs. Buffalo with 141 yards and two touchdowns but struggled last week vs. Washington State with just 20 yards rushing.

Wisconsin plays Saturday at noon vs. Georgia Southern on Big Ten Network

Round 5

Tony Grimes, CB, Texas A&M:

Grimes transferred to the Aggies after spending three years at North Carolina where he displayed his physical and coverage skills making 97 tackles and 19 pass breakups with the Tar Heels. He has been absent the first two games for Texas A&M which have been head-scratching to some but then again the Jimbo Fisher era has been nothing but a head-scratcher.

Texas A&M plays Saturday at 4 p.m. vs. Louisiana-Monroe on SEC Network

Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M:

Turner is listed as an EDGE by some and a defensive tackle by others but at 290 lbs., he could be another defensive line option for Jim Schwartz who loves having the depth up front. Early on this season, he’s made strides as both a run defender and generating pressure on the quarterback. If he can stay consistent as the competition gets stronger throughout the season, he could rise up the boards.

Round 6

Jasheen Davis, EDGE, Wake Forest:

The senior for the Demon Deacons has had a knack for getting after quarterbacks during his career with 71 pressures and 16 sacks. Davis is getting off to another good start with a sack in each of his first two games and generating 11 pressures total against Elon and Vanderbilt. With Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire still unknowns in their early careers, it wouldn’t be shocking for Andrew Berry to invest another draft pick in pass rush development.

Wake Forest plays Saturday at noon vs. Old Dominion on ESPN2

Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale: Some Browns fans are clamoring for an eventual replacement for Jedrick Wills but the early picks the team has won’t be finding that as it seems more like a right tackle favored class on Day 2 of the draft but here is an intriguing FCS option. Amegadjie earned first-team All-Ivy League honors last season and is catching the eye of some talent evaluators. Some think he’s better suited at guard.

Yale plays Saturday at noon vs. Holy Cross on ESPN+

Round 7

Deshawn Pace, LB/S, Cincinnati: Pace played linebacker his first three seasons with the Bearcats before transitioning to a hybrid safety role this season. His breakout season was in 2021 with 95 tackles and four interceptions but fell off in 2022 with 62 tackles and just one interception but he was disruptive with five tackles for a loss. He’s splitting time at weakside linebacker and strong safety so it’ll be interesting to see what scouts think of him potentially at the next level.

Cincinnati plays Saturday at 7 p.m. vs. Miami (OH) on ESPN+

If you missed last week’s mock draft, you can check it out here. I use the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator for my weekly scenarios.

What do you think of this Browns mock draft (seen below as well)? When do you start paying attention to college players and what they might look like in Cleveland?