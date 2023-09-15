Daily Dawg Chow 9/15: Browns prepare for Steelers

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns, Steelers injury report: 8 Browns, 2 Steelers listed as DNPs (Jared Mueller) A long list of defenders leads the Browns list
- NFL Picks Week 2, and media picks for Browns vs. Steelers (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 2 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Browns vs. Steelers.
- Compared to league, Browns offense better than initially thought in Week 1 (Jared Mueller) Defense got all the attention but the data says the offense played well overall
- AFC North Power Rankings after Week 1 (Anthony Joki) Two teams won, two got destroyed but who sits at the top of the divisional power rankings?
- The Cleveland Browns can put the Pittsburgh Steelers in an early hole with a win on Monday night (Associated Press) “With Jack Conklin lost for the season with a knee injury suffered in the opener, the massive Jones, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State, moves into the starting lineup earlier than expected.”
- Dawand Jones looking forward to matchup against T.J. Watt (clevelandbrowns.com) “Jones, the biggest player on the team at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, is 120 pounds heavier than Watt. While strength isn’t an issue, Watt’s agility and speed could pose challenges of its own.”
- Are you more surprised by Bengals struggles or impressed by Browns? | ‘GMFB’ (nfl.com) “GMFB” debate are you more surprised by the Cincinnati Bengals struggles or impressed by the Cleveland Browns during their Week 1 matchup.”
- Juan Thornhill, Maurice Hurst II, Shelby Harris and Siaki Ika idle; Kevin Stefanski on Dawand Jones vs. T.J. (cleveland.com) “Browns safety Juan Thornhill and defensive tackles Maurice Hurst II, Siaki Ika and Shelby Harris sat out Thursday’s practice.”
- Steelers make key roster moves ahead of Week 2 matchup vs. Cleveland Browns (on3.com) “The Browns were impressive in Week 1 in their dismantling of the Cincinnati Bengals. Now they’ll have to face the Steelers, a team that struggled mightily against a San Francisco team that looked among the league’s very best.”
- Browns to debut new all white uniforms against Steelers (WPXI) “The combinations depict a new white helmet with an orange stripe down the middle. They will be paired with the team’s already existing throwback uniforms that they wore as an alternate uniform in 2021.”
- Film Breakdown: Browns Pass Rush was elite (Youtube) Quincy Carrier studies how the Browns’ defense dominated in week 1
