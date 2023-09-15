Browns injuries: Good news at practice Friday

We will get the Cleveland Browns official injury report later this afternoon but there was positive news from their Friday practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers, on the other hand, didn’t get much improvement at all on Friday and had another player miss practice due to injury.

For the Browns, safety Juan Thornhill was among four defenders to miss practice on Thursday due to injury. Earlier Friday we wondered if the team working out a veteran safety could be a sign of problems with Thornhill’s injury.

Thankfully, the big free agent addition from this offseason was back on the practice field today in Berea along with DTs Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst. Only Siaki Ika wasn’t practicing and could be out for a bit:

#Browns DT Siaki Ika was the only player not participating in the open portion of practice. He was wearing a medical boot today in the locker room. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 15, 2023

We got to see Thornhill in action where he looks full speed:

#Browns S Juan Thornhill back at practice today after being sidelined with a calf injury. pic.twitter.com/AInE1qWQM6 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 15, 2023

The Steelers were once again with WR Diontae Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. but added former Cleveland DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) to their list of players missing practice. TE Pat Freiermuth improved from Limited to Full as well.

We will get you updated with the rest of the injury reports when they become available.