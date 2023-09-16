Browns-Steelers DraftKings Week 2 prop bets: Bet on Nick Chubb, Cleveland’s defense

The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season this Monday, September 18, at 8:15 PM ET. The Browns are 2.5-point favorites over the Steelers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are my favorite player prop bets from the Browns’ perspective in Week 2.

Browns vs. Steelers: Best NFL player prop bets

Parlay: Nick Chubb over 84.5 rushing yards, Anytime TD (+235)

Unfortunately, as I am composing this post, there are no Browns receiving props available, due to the uncertainty of WR Amari Cooper’s status. Otherwise, I would’ve added a combined yardage amount for Chubb here. Nonetheless, with Pittsburgh’s run defense struggling in Week 1 and now missing their top run defender to injury, I think Nick Chubb gets close to the 100-yard mark again, and also finds the end zone for the first time. A $10 bet on that would have a total payout of $33.50.

Myles Garrett over 0.25 sacks (-166)

Although the odds are nothing to write home about, Myles Garrett has a thing for getting to Steeler quarterbacks, and I think it’s safe money to bank on him taking down Kenny Pickett for a sack (and even a half sack will get you the credit here). A $10 bet will pay out $16.02. It’s also tempting to look at T.J Watt having over 0.25 sacks (-180), given the Browns’ tackle situation.

Kenny Pickett Longest Completion Under 32.5 yards (-110)

This one would be another tribute to the Browns’ defense. Last week, Kenny Pickett’s longest completion against the 49ers went for 31 yards. The longest completion that the Browns’ pass defense gave up went for 12 yards. Last year, Pickett only would’ve hit the over in 4-of-12 games. A $10 bet on this would pay out $19.09.

Browns fans, let us know which player prop bets you’re looking at this week against the Steelers.