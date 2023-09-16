Browns, Steelers injury report: Friday updates see multiple changes

As fans of the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for not getting to watch their teams on Sunday, the teams themselves are going through their adjusted practice schedule. During Friday’s practices, we had updates that were mostly positive for the visitors and somewhat negative for the home team.

For Cleveland, just one player was listed as not participating after eight (four due to rest) were sitting out on Thursday. Pittsburgh didn’t have anyone return to practice but had two added to the DNP list (one due to rest).

Here is the updated injury reports for both teams with changes in bold (removed the players resting Thursday):

Browns Injury Report

Shelby Harris - Achilles - Limited

Maurice Hurst - Hamstring - Limited

Siaki Ika - Foot - DNP

Juan Thornhill - Calf - Limited

Jedrick Wills - Foot - Limited

A lot of good news for the defense. While Ika was one of the team’s top draft picks in the third round, he was inactive last week.

Steelers Injury Report

WR Diontae Johnson (Hamstring) - DNP

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (Knee) - DNP

OL Chukwuma Okorafor (Concussion) - Limited

OL James Daniels (Ankle) - Limited

TE Pat Freiermuth (Chest) - Full

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Foot) - DNP

OL Isaac Seumalo - Rest - DNP

That Ogunjobi went from limited to DNP is concerning for Pittsburgh who has already lost Cam Heyward to the injured reserve. The Steelers still have a couple of young players on the defensive line (Demarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton) that may not be household names but have shown some pop already.

We will keep you up to date throughout the weekend with new updates on the injury front for both teams.

How much does Thornhill, Harris and Hurst’s returns to practice impact your confidence for Monday night? Talk about it in the comment section below