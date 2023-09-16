Browns workout six players

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry brought in six players this week for a workout. The idea is to see if there is another capable body that can help with depth. If nothing else, the tryouts and personal contact will update Berry’s database of available athletes at various positions just in case.

Or future practice squad players can be assessed or maybe another member of special teams could be added.

As was reported already on DBN, safety Erik Harris came to Berea on Friday as well. There may be a need to sign another veteran safety if starting S Juan Thornhill’s injury were to linger was the thought process. He missed the opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but was able to return to practice on Friday which is good news for this defense.

In all, three tight ends, one linebacker, and another safety were given workouts on Friday. They were Tyler Coyle, E.J. Jenkins, Noah Togiai, Jake Tonges, and Caleb Johnson.

S Tyler Coyle (6’-2”, 215 pounds) - age 24

Very quick with 4.41 speed, he went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft and then signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He was a last-day cut last season, then added to their practice squad. Coyle was elevated to the main roster in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints and played 17 special teams snaps for the duration of that season. Basically the same happened last year with being cut, practice squad, and then elevated. He has played in three NFL games with eight tackles, all on special teams. This year Coyle was a final day cut.

LB Caleb Johnson (6’2”-, 227 pounds) - age 25

As a senior at Houston Baptist University, he was named co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Southland Conference as he had 278 career tackles with 4.4 speed. Undrafted in 2021, he signed with the Chicago Bears and made the final roster. Johnson played in 14 games on special teams and accumulated eight tackles. In 2022, he was cut on the final cutdown and was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars where he played in all 17 games with 16 tackles mainly on special teams. This year, he was released on the final cutdown from the Jags. Johnson has played in 32 NFL contests.

The #Jets are waiving TE E.J. Jenkins, per source. He'll be a practice squad candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2023

TE E.J. Jenkins (6’-7”, 243 pounds) - age 25

Named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll while at South Carolina before transferring to Georgia Tech. Was the Free Lance-Star newspaper Male Athlete of the Year in high school. Signed by the New York Jets after going undrafted. Had a solid preseason but was released on the final cutdown. He made his first NFL receptions in the Hall of Fame Game against Cleveland. In his first big season in 2019, Jenkins hauled in 39 passes for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 20 yards per catch.

TE Noah Togiai (6-4”, 244 pounds) - age 26

Was a college basketball player at Oregon State before focusing on football. Went undrafted in 2020 and then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Had a very good preseason but was a final cutdown release. The Indianapolis Colts claimed him where he played in four games before landing on IR. After training camp of 2021, he was waived/injured and again found IR his new home. In September he was released to which the Eagles claimed him once again and spent last season on the practice squad. During the off-season, the Arizona Cardinals signed him but became a final training camp cut. Togiai has played in six NFL games without any stats.

TE Jake Tonges (6’-4”, 240 pounds) - age 24

Tonges played five seasons at Cal with 620 career yards and four touchdowns. He runs a 4.77 in the 40. After going undrafted last year, he signed with the Bears and made their final roster. In mid-November, he was released and then signed to the practice squad. He was waived on August 8, 2023 and placed on injured reserve before being released on August 17. He has appeared in four NFL games without any receptions.