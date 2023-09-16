Browns, Steelers injury report: Major injury pops up for CLE, Diontae Johnson out

As fans of the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers look to take their weekend off, the two teams took the field for their final practice on Saturday. Unfortunately for Cleveland, after good news on Friday, the news was not as good this weekend.

The game report for Monday Night Football is much smaller than the injury reports have been all week:

Final Browns Injury Report

Siaki Ika - Foot - Questionable

Juan Thornhill - Calf - Questionable

Amari Cooper - Groin - Questionable

The big news is obviously that Cooper injured his groin during practice on Saturday. Cleveland’s top receiver struggled with a core injury last year that the team called a hip injury. With 48 hours until the game, there is a chance Cooper can play but the Browns need to be careful with it only being Week 2.

Final Steelers Injury Report

WR Diontae Johnson (Hamstring) - Out

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (Knee) - Out

Larry Ogunjobi went from limited to DNP Friday but has no injury designation going into the game. Losing Ogunjobi would have been concerning for Pittsburgh who has already lost Cam Heyward to the injured reserve. WR George Pickens was limited in practice but has no injury designation going into the game.

Do you think Cooper should play Monday if capable or should the Browns play it safe?