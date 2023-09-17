Fantasy Football: What Browns-Steelers sit/start is most difficult?

When the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers face off on Monday Night Football, so much is at stake in just Week 2 of the NFL season. For Browns fans and the organization, it is a chance to prove that they’ve turned a corner. For the Steelers, bouncing back from a horrible Week 1 loss to keep from dropping to 0-2.

For fantasy football owners, Week 2 is also early in the season but “it's getting late early” is always a possibility. In fantasy, Cleveland and Pittsburgh had difficult Week 1’s. In standard PPR leagues, only QB Deshaun Watson topped 20 points.

After that, RB Nick Chubb and WR Amari Cooper were the only offensive players to top 10 points.

With the game on Monday Night Football, fantasy decisions become more difficult. How does the news of Cooper’s injury impact your decision with him? Do you play a lesser receiver with concern that the Browns top guy won’t be on the field?

Will Najee Harris continue to struggle despite an assumed improved offensive line? Can Cleveland’s defense add turnovers to their sacks to jolt its scoring? Are Elijah Moore and David Njoku going to break out as reliable fantasy players or is frustration of inconsistency likely this season?

Since we know many Cleveland fans are also invested in fantasy football, we want to hear from you, share your difficult start/sit decisions for Monday Night Football between the Browns and Steelers in our comment section below!