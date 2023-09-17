NFL Week 2: 4 Sunday games for Browns fans to pay attention

Cleveland Browns fans must wait an extra day plus to see their team face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. While a vast majority of Cleveland’s games are scheduled for Sunday at 1 PM, Week 2 is one of the few that will give fans a chance to check out the full slate of early games in the NFL.

While it is only Week 2 of the season, every week matters in the NFL. For the Browns and Steelers, MNF could change the entire trajectory of their seasons, but what could matter prior to their game?

While Browns fans wait for that vital AFC North matchup, there are a few games that should be of interest:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday 1 PM

Figuring out which team to root for here is not easy. Would it be more helpful for the Bengals to drop to 0-2 or for the Ravens to start 1-1? Neither team looked great last week but Cincinnati was taken to school by Cleveland.

Is Baltimore able to overcome a number of injuries? Is Cincinnati as bad as they look last week?

Week 2 could create a huge disparity in the AFC North. A loss by the Bengals and a win by the Browns would lead to two 2-0 teams and two 0-2 teams

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans

Sunday 1 PM

An interesting contest for two reasons for Cleveland. First, the Chargers are considered an AFC contender but are already 1-0 after a loss to the Miami Dolphins. Dropping to 0-2 would create a big hole to dig out of in the wild-card chase.

The second reason this is interesting for Browns fans is that the Titans are next up on the schedule in Week 3. On a short week, the physical Tennessee team will be a tough matchup next week but are they any good?

The Titans have some talented players but are held back in a variety of ways on the field.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday 1 PM

If you have YouTube TV and their four-screen mode, 1 PM Sunday will be awesome for you.

The Chiefs lost in the NFL’s opener on Thursday Night Football without TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones. Both are expected to play this week but, especially with Jones, there has to be some concern about injury and performance after time off.

Kansas City also doesn’t get an easy second game with a road game in Jacksonville. The Jaguars took care of business against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 and are looking to build on last year. The Chiefs are an especially important game for all teams but, after knocking Jacksonville out of the playoffs last year, even more important for their Week 2 opponent.

QBs Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence are the present and future of the NFL which could make for a fun game for everyone. For Cleveland fans, two AFC contenders that could impact both the Browns playoff chances and be postseason opponents are important viewing on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

Sunday 8:20 PM

Another matchup of two teams expected to compete in the AFC, the Dolphins looked unstoppable on offense in Week 1 while the Patriots struggled early before making it close in their game.

A game that matches an offensive genius (Mike McDaniel) versus the defensive genius (Bill Belichick) could be a lot of fun. For Cleveland fans, finding out if there are ways to stop Miami’s offense will be something interesting. Knowing whether New England is actually a contender could come as early as this week.

How are you spending your Browns-free Sunday? If watching football, which game interests you the most today? If not watching football, what are you doing? Share your plans in the comment section below!