Is Austin Watkins’ time drawing nigh?

The Cleveland Browns are heading to Pittsburgh on Monday night with a bit of a question at wide receiver.

Amari Cooper, the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, came up lame during practice on Saturday with a groin injury and is now listed as questionable for the primetime game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cooper has been durable during his career as he has only missed seven games since entering the league in 2015 and played in all 17 games last season despite dealing with a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was not able to offer much of an update on Saturday about Cooper’s status, saying only that “we’ll see how he does over the next 48 hours.”

This is shaping up to be one of those “game-time decisions” where Cooper will see how he feels in pregame warmups before a decision is made over whether or not he will be good to face the Steelers.

If Cooper can’t go, then that naturally means that the other wide receivers all move up a spot in the pecking order, with Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones taking over as the top two slots, and rookie Cedric Tillman likely in line to see more than the 11 offensive snaps he played in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns could also add a bit of insurance by promoting a wide receiver from the practice squad, which might mean that wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. wants to stay near his phone.

Watkins was the preseason darling after leading the Browns in receptions (16), receiving yards (257) and receiving touchdowns (two) and there was a considerable amount of fan and media agita when he did not make the initial 53-man roster.

The universe came back into balance, however, once the Browns signed Watkins to the practice squad, and fans eager to see what he can do may not need to wait much longer, depending on how Cooper’s groin feels come tomorrow night.

We should get an idea of how this might play out later today when the Browns announce any players they are elevating from the practice squad.

In the meantime, it may not be a bad idea for Watkins to keep his travel bag packed and close at hand as he might be catching a ride to Pittsburgh later on today.

Would you like to see the Browns give Austin Watkins Jr. a chance if Amari Cooper can’t play on Monday night?