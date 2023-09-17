Amari Cooper injury: Update comes Sunday for MNF

The Cleveland Browns, like almost every NFL team the last few years, have focused on trying to keep their team healthy throughout training camp and preseason. At this point, there are a number of anecdotal stories, at least the ones easy to remember, that seem to point toward this practice not really being that helpful.

Cleveland lost Jack Conklin for the year in Week 1 in a freak play but Juan Thornhill missed Week 1 with a soft tissue injury. A number of defenders missed practice this week as well.

The latest concern popped up Saturday with WR Amari Cooper hurting his groin. Sunday, we got an update on Cooper’s injury:

Browns’ WR Amari Cooper, who aggravated a groin injury at practice Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday night, is considered unlikely to play vs. the Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2023

Without Cooper, it is possible that WR Austin Watkins could be elevated from the practice squad after a very good training camp.

The timing of Schefter’s report should be helpful for fantasy football owners trying to make a decision before the 1 PM games. Sunday has quite a few interesting games but those fantasy football owners with Cooper on the team might have another reason to watch.

If Cleveland is going to elevate players from the practice squad, that information will be released this afternoon. That release could also see an update to Cooper’s status. We will keep you up to date.

How much of an impact do you think Cooper’s absence will have on Monday Night Football versus the Steelers?