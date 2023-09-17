 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

In case you missed it: Week 1 Wyatt Teller highlight

Having to wait a day to watch the Browns is tough, here is a highlight from last week

By Jared Mueller
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

With an extra day before the Cleveland Browns play on Monday Night Football, looking back at Week 1 a little bit more can be fun. Against the now 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns run game looked like a well-oiled machine.

OL Wyatt Teller looked healthy, especially on this block where he took the defender 20 yards before delivering a pancake:

We will bring you a couple of other highlights and quick hitters the rest of the afternoon as we get excited for tomorrow’s matchup. All the highlights and quick news pieces can be found in one place on our site.

