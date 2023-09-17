 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

More highlights and stats from Browns DLine, starring Myles Garrett, from Week 1

The film and the stats say the same thing, the Browns defense was elite last Sunday

By Jared Mueller
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The story of Week 1 was the Cleveland Browns making the Cincinnati Bengals look silly. While the Bengals took their second loss in Week 2, that doesn’t minimize how great DE Myles Garrett and company looked to open the season.

The hope for the Browns is that the dominance runs more than one week, especially with WR Amari Cooper likely to miss the game.

The pure counting stats were enough to laud compliment after compliment onto Cleveland’s defense run by Jim Schwartz:

  • 3 points given up
  • Joe Burrow not even throwing for 100 yards
  • 2 sacks, 10 QB hits, 4 tackles for loss
  • Joe Mixon just 56 yards rushing even with a 22-yard run

The highlights are a lot of fun as well:

On top of the highlights, the data behind the defense also shows exactly what we thought we saw from the defensive line, dominance:

As seen above, the creativity with which Schwartz deployed his defense was greatly helpful in confusing the Bengals. Garrett, for example, was lined up as an inside linebacker:

Now, Browns fans hope the defense can keep it going in Week 2 on Monday Night Football but an extra day to enjoy last week is fun for now.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...