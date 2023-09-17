 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Data: Steelers offense has been bad under Matt Canada; Antonio Brown comments

Browns vs Steelers could get ugly on offense

By Jared Mueller
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

As we continue to celebrate the Cleveland Browns defense this Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense deserves attention but for opposite reasons.

The Browns defense stymied the Cincinnati Bengals and QB Joe Burrow in Week 1 on their way to a huge victory. With a 24-3 win, Cleveland felt good but the Steelers offense led to an even bigger loss in the AFC North, 30-7.

During Pittsburgh’s Week 1 loss, QB Kenny Pickett completed 31 of 46 passes for 232 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. RB Najee Harris was limited to just six carries for 31 yards.

The 239 yards of offense was paltry compared to the San Francisco 49ers 391. The inability to put up a lot of yards is not a new thing for Steelers OC Matt Canada:

Former Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown took notice:

While Brown hasn’t shown much stability since leaving the Steelers organization, it might not get much worse than what Canada has put on the field.

Not only is the team not putting up good yardage but they struggled greatly to protect Pickett in Week 1:

With Cleveland likely without WR Amari Cooper, Monday Night Football could become a defensive struggle even though Pittsburgh will be without DL Cam Heyward. With the way DE Myles Garrett and company played and the struggles for Canada’s group, that could favor the Browns.

Are you surprised that the Steelers offense hasn’t been productive over the last two years? How bad they were last week? How does this impact your thoughts on MNF? Share in the comment section below

