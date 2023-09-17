Browns social media throws shade at Pittsburgh

Social media teams are partially responsible for sharing information and are partially responsible to be entertaining. There are plenty of times, including schedule releases, where they do a nice balance of both.

There have been times that other teams (in multiple sports) have poked fun at the city of Cleveland. Today, the Cleveland Browns social media team turned the tables and threw a shot at Pittsburgh in advance of Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

can’t believe we gotta spend this much time here



» https://t.co/zgxL5PSCUQ pic.twitter.com/xO3HahWulh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2023

What do you think about the social media team throwing this kind of shade at Pittsburgh?