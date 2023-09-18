Browns vs. Steelers: How to watch, TV schedule, team history, weather and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 2 today against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Monday, Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
- TV Channel: ABC - Joe Buck (play-by-play) & Troy Aikman (analyst).
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 66 degrees (feels like 66 degrees) with a 5% chance of rain. 9 MPH winds from the Northwest.
- Odds: Browns by 2, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 38
TV Distribution Map
The game will be nationally televised on ABC.
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns will be wearing white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.
- Here is the Week 2 poster for the Browns vs. Steelers game:
Connections
- Browns managing and principal partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam were minority owners of the Steelers from 2008-12.
- Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was drafted by the Steelers in the eighth round (216th overall) in the 1993 NFL Draft and played quarterback for them during that season. Van Pelt also played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.
- Steelers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson played wide receiver for the Browns from 2002-05. He also coached receivers at Akron from 2010-11.
- Steelers tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts served in the same position with the Browns from 2007-08.
- Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was drafted by the Browns in the third round (65th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He tallied 14.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in four seasons with the team.
History
- The Browns have a 61-78-1 all-time record against the Steelers.
- The last time these two teams met was on January 8, 2023, with the Steelers beating the Browns 28-14. The Browns made it a 20-14 game early in the fourth quarter, but the defense couldn’t stop Pittsburgh from putting the game away to close out the season.
