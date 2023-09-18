Daily Dawg Chow 9/18: Game Night - Can the Browns get it done against the Steelers in Pittsburgh?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 2 Preview and Prediction (Chris Pokorny) The Browns look to win two straight against the AFC North to open the season.
- Data: Steelers offense has been bad under Matt Canada; Antonio Brown comments (Jared Mueller) Browns vs Steelers could get ugly on offense
- More highlights and stats from Browns DLine, starring Myles Garrett, from Week 1 (Jared Mueller) The film and the stats say the same thing, the Browns defense was elite last Sunday
- Amari Cooper injury: Update comes Sunday for MNF (Jared Mueller) Not good news for the Browns vs the Steelers
- Is Austin Watkins’ time drawing nigh? (Thomas Moore) Cleveland may be in need of another wide receiver for Monday’s game against Pittsburgh with Amari Cooper dealing with a groin injury.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- What time is the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game tonight? Channel, streaming options, how to watch (DAZN) “Meanwhile, the Steelers had a different experience on the opening weekend of the 2023 NFL season, falling 30-7 to the San Francisco 49ers in a game that saw Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett throw two interceptions.”
- Browns vs. Steelers odds, line, time: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from NFL model on 163-114 roll (CBS Sports) “SportsLine’s model has simulated the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Monday Night Football matchup 10000 times.”
- Browns at Steelers picks: Who will win on Monday Night Football? (cleveland.com) “CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns and Steelers face off under the lights this week in a Monday Night Football game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.”
- Cleveland Browns Playoffs and Super Bowl Odds (Pro Football Network) “Who doesn’t like a prime-time AFC North battle? With the Browns vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football, here is a same game parlay pick to consider!”
- Why beating Pittsburgh means more (Youtube) Quincy Carrier points out the symbolic importance of this game on MNF
Loading comments...