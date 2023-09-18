NFL’s 2 conferences are polar opposites 2 weeks* into the season

In one of the newer quirks on the NFL schedule, we have two Monday Night Football games in Week 2 of the NFL season. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in the late game while the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers square off starting an hour earlier.

Going into this year, the common belief was that the AFC was a much stronger conference while the NFC might have two or three quality teams.

With two games left to go in the second week of the season, very little is decided already but that doesn’t mean it isn’t interesting to take a look at where each conference stands at this point.

AFC is full of parity

Pending the results of the Browns-Steelers game, there could be two or three undefeated teams in the AFC. There are currently seven teams sitting at 1-1 on the season. With a majority of games being between conference foes, the AFC is already knocking each other around.

If Cleveland can win tonight, they will join the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens as the three undefeated teams in the AFC. The Dolphins have looked potent on both offense and defense through two games, both within the conference. The Ravens have looked less impressive but have still pulled out two AFC victories and have a +19-point differential.

The AFC also has five teams without a win with Pittsburgh joining that group with a loss tonight.

Early in the season, the AFC looks like it will be a fight to the finish.

NFC is full of disparity

Unlike the AFC, the NFC already has six teams that are undefeated. With the Saints win tonight, that number would run to seven. It is an interesting group:

Interestingly, the NFC has just three teams without a victory through two weeks with the Panthers joining that group with a loss tonight.

Through two weeks, an interesting dichotomy between the two conferences which could quickly shift after Week 3. For now, an interesting look at where each conference is and something we will keep an eye on moving forward.

Despite it being only two weeks, are you surprised where each conference is at this point? The discussion begins below!