Monday Night Football, Week 2: Browns vs. Steelers - Odds, Prediction, and 1st Quarter Game Thread

Monday Night Football closes out Week 2 on ABC with the Cleveland Browns taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you look at historical odds, the Steelers are tough to beat at home on Monday Night, and it has been forever since Cleveland was a road favorite in Pittsburgh.

I am disregarding history this week, because the Browns team we saw in Week 1 has the makings of something we haven’t seen in a long time in Cleveland. Hopefully, that doesn’t lead to me having an egg on my face, especially after seeing a chaotic Week 2 so far lead to a lot of teams slipping from their dominance (except for the Dallas Cowboys, who rolled both of the New York teams). I’m expecting a similar result for Cleveland to roll two AFC North teams in back-to-back weeks.

Pittsburgh’s offense is not threatening at all, and the Browns’ defense appears to be a scary match-up for them. The Steelers hope to stay in this one with a low-scoring affair if the Browns’ offensive tackles struggle too much and Deshaun Watson gets his too much from that — but you’d think that Kevin Stefanski has had a week to gameplan around that, and Nick Chubb is a guy who Pittsburgh won’t be able to deny. Browns 27, Steelers 7

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns are 2-point favorites against the Steelers.

