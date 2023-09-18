Amari Cooper update: Multiple more optimistic reports Monday afternoon

Since Saturday’s injury to Cleveland Browns start WR Amari Cooper, most have been going with the assumption that he would be out against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. We talked about it with difficult fantasy football decisions to be made this week, mentioned possibly elevating WR Austin Watkins and discussed replacing Cooper with an aggregate approach.

Sunday, Adam Schefter’s report provided what seemed like confirmation that Cooper would miss Monday Night Football. There were murmurs behind the scenes, according to a source, of playing it safe by keeping him out until after the bye week as well.

With everything pointing in one direction, this report by The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook pushes in the other, although not entirely:

Source: #Browns WR Amari Cooper (groin) still was not feeling 100% ready to go this morning, but will give it a go in warmups today and go from there. Still a game time decision, but was in pain this morning. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 18, 2023

Stainbrook seems to be clearly indicating that it is more likely that Cooper will sit than play but the fact that it could be a game-time decision is more encouraging than Schefter’s report yesterday.

Following Stainbrook’s tweet, Joe Buck reported something even more optimistic:

"Maybe Stefanski didn't read Schefty's tweet"



Joe Buck reports the Cleveland coaching staff expects Amari Cooper despite Adam Schefter reporting otherwise... pic.twitter.com/XZoytzb8ky — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 18, 2023

Even if Cooper doesn’t play this week, that there is a chance bodes well for the likelihood of him returning in Week 3 versus the Tennessee Titans.

The official inactive lists are due 90 minutes before tonight’s 8:15 PM kickoff but we should get an indication when Cooper hits the field prior to that.

Is Week 2 so important that Cooper should risk furthering his injury or should he sit no matter what to make sure he’s healthy for the next couple of games?