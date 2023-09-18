Video: Joe Buck is buying on the Browns and Jim Schwartz

When the Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, the “A-team” of announcers will be calling the game: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Prior to nationally televised games, and even regular games, announcers get a chance to spend a little time with the teams. It helps them be prepared and have a better understanding of what is going on behind the scenes.

Buck’s opinion is that the Browns are for real because of Jim Schwartz and the talented defense:

"I think this Cleveland Browns defense is legit and still underrated..



I think they're loving playing for Jim Schwartz and he's been a great addition"@Buck #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/iwm7viVyAB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 18, 2023

Do you put any stock in Joe Buck’s opinion of the Browns?