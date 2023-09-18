 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Joe Buck is buying on the Browns and Jim Schwartz

MNF announcer is a believer in Cleveland after spending some time with the team

By Jared Mueller
/ new
When the Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, the “A-team” of announcers will be calling the game: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Prior to nationally televised games, and even regular games, announcers get a chance to spend a little time with the teams. It helps them be prepared and have a better understanding of what is going on behind the scenes.

Buck’s opinion is that the Browns are for real because of Jim Schwartz and the talented defense:

Do you put any stock in Joe Buck’s opinion of the Browns?

