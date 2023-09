The Browns trail the Steelers 16-14 at the half, and RB Nick Chubb is out with a severe-looking knee injury.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date/Time: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Television: ABC - Joe Buck (play-by-play) & Troy Aikman (analyst)

Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX