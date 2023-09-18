Nike unveils new Zoom Pegasus 40 Browns shoe

Recently, Nike released their brand new Air Zoom Pegasus 40 shoes for 31 of the 32 teams in the NFL, including your Cleveland Browns. The shoes are brown with orange mixed in on the laces and tongue, and a Browns logo along the heel. This is in contrast to last year’s shoe, which was basically an all-orange design for Cleveland. Each NFL team’s shoe features the team logo on the heel of the shoe’s lateral side, and the team name on the tongue.

The shoe costs $140 and is available for men and women as a unisex shoe. If you’re thinking of getting a pair for yourself or a friend, check them out here. All sizes are currently available still, so it’s a good time to jump in and snag one if they are of interest to you. From experience, as the season goes on and the holidays draw near, the popular sizes will be long gone. Last year’s shoe, for example, is on clearance right now, but all of the popular sizes are gone.