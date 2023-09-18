Browns vs Steelers inactive reports: Amari Cooper final status update

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers square off in an important early season AFC North matchup on Monday Night Football.

While the Steelers lost DL Cam Heyward and WR Diontae Johnson to the injured reserve, the big question going into the game was whether Browns WR Amari Cooper would be able to play after getting hurt in Saturday’s practice.

Reports went back and forth Sunday and Monday but we have the final word that Cooper will make it on the field tonight.

Browns Inactives

CB Kahlef Hailassie

S Ronnie Hickman

OL Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

No surprise that once again rookies are the primary inactive players early in the season along with Hailassie who was acquired by waivers before Week 1. Getting Juan Thornhill back and Cooper being active are huge positives for the visiting team.

Steelers Inactives

OT Dylan Cook

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

CB Desmond King

QB Mason Rudolph

Veteran CB King joined the Pittsburgh just two weeks ago but hasn’t seen the field just yet despite hoping to play this week. Rudolph is the Steelers emergency quarterback.

Excited or nervous about Cooper playing tonight?