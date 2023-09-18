Report: Dustin Hopkins hitting from deep in MNF warmups

The Cleveland Browns got good news with WR Amari Cooper and safety Juan Thornhill being active in Week 2. In Week 1, the defense was great for the Browns but having new kicker Dustin Hopkins hitting three field goals and an extra point was a relief.

Warming up for Monday Night Football versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hopkins was looking good. Pittsburgh’s field is often a problem later in the season but Hopkins is taking advantage of the early season game, at least in warmups:

Hopkins last attempt from that end was good from 61 yards. https://t.co/OqTnRmc3Zu — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 18, 2023

The only concern for Cleveland’s new kicker was his ability to hit long-field goals. Perhaps, not as big of a concern.

P.S. Interesting to see the all-white uniforms on the field!