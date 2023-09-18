Nick Chubb goes down with knee injury on MNF

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday Night Football has not been pretty and things got even worse in the second quarter. RB Nick Chubb took a handoff in the redzone, after gaining a few yards he took a hard hit on his left knee.

Steelers players called to the sidelines as Chubb refused to allow his teammates to help him up. ESPN refused to show a replay of the hit immediately saying it was disturbing to watch.

The injury cart was brought out quickly and took Chubb off the field:

Browns’ RB Nick Chubb is being carted to the locker room. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2023

Chubb dealt with a major knee injury to the same knee in college but has avoided major injuries on the NFL level. In Week 1, Chubb led the team with over 100 yards rushing and already had 64 yards on 10 carries.

RB Jerome Ford took over for Chubb.

Browns players came over to console Chubb and Pittsburgh’s fans chanted his name and gave him a standing ovation as he was carted off.

Cleveland ruled Chubb out of the game quickly.

We will keep you up to date on any information that becomes available on Chubb’s injury.