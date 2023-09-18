 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nick Chubb goes down with knee injury on MNF

Cart comes out as Browns running back grabs left knee

By Jared Mueller
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday Night Football has not been pretty and things got even worse in the second quarter. RB Nick Chubb took a handoff in the redzone, after gaining a few yards he took a hard hit on his left knee.

Steelers players called to the sidelines as Chubb refused to allow his teammates to help him up. ESPN refused to show a replay of the hit immediately saying it was disturbing to watch.

The injury cart was brought out quickly and took Chubb off the field:

Chubb dealt with a major knee injury to the same knee in college but has avoided major injuries on the NFL level. In Week 1, Chubb led the team with over 100 yards rushing and already had 64 yards on 10 carries.

RB Jerome Ford took over for Chubb.

Browns players came over to console Chubb and Pittsburgh’s fans chanted his name and gave him a standing ovation as he was carted off.

Cleveland ruled Chubb out of the game quickly.

We will keep you up to date on any information that becomes available on Chubb’s injury.

In This Stream

Rivalry renewed? Browns travel to face Steelers on Monday Night Football

View all 33 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...