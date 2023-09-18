 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns injury: Za’Darius Smith has to be helped off the field in 3rd quarter

Another important Browns player leaves field with injury on MNF

By Jared Mueller
NFL: Preseason-Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

What started as excitement of building on their Week 1 victory has turned into a frustrating night for the Cleveland Browns versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. The major injury to RB Nick Chubb in the first half has placed a dark cloud over the game and the fanbase.

The Steelers held a 16-14 lead after halftime. On another third and long conversion by Pittsburgh, Browns DE Za’Darius Smith injured his ankle. An important acquisition this offseason via trade, Smith was impactful for Cleveland’s defense.

Smith was helped off the field with what looked like a left ankle injury.

Quickly, good news came as Smith was out of the medical tent:

An interesting note from the press box in Pittsburgh:

Update:

