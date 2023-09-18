Browns injury: Za’Darius Smith has to be helped off the field in 3rd quarter

What started as excitement of building on their Week 1 victory has turned into a frustrating night for the Cleveland Browns versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. The major injury to RB Nick Chubb in the first half has placed a dark cloud over the game and the fanbase.

The Steelers held a 16-14 lead after halftime. On another third and long conversion by Pittsburgh, Browns DE Za’Darius Smith injured his ankle. An important acquisition this offseason via trade, Smith was impactful for Cleveland’s defense.

Smith was helped off the field with what looked like a left ankle injury.

Quickly, good news came as Smith was out of the medical tent:

#Browns Za'Darius Smith running on sideline and has helmet. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 19, 2023

An interesting note from the press box in Pittsburgh:

Za'Darius Smith is being held back on the sideline. He has his helmet on and is trying to get back in the game. #Browns — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) September 19, 2023

Update: