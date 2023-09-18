 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlight: Jerome Ford reverses field, Watson block leads to big gain

Big play leads to a Browns TD and lead

By Jared Mueller
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

It what has been a difficult game for the Cleveland Browns, RB Jerome Ford takes a handoff, reverses field, gets a block from QB Deshaun Watson for this huge highlight versus the Pittsburgh Steelers:

New RB Pierre Strong finished off the drive with a touchdown run. Watson then added a two-point conversion to put Cleveland in the lead 21-18.

