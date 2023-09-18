Highlight: Jerome Ford reverses field, Watson block leads to big gain

It what has been a difficult game for the Cleveland Browns, RB Jerome Ford takes a handoff, reverses field, gets a block from QB Deshaun Watson for this huge highlight versus the Pittsburgh Steelers:
JEROME FORD REVERSES FIELD FOR THE 69-YARD RUN— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2023
New RB Pierre Strong finished off the drive with a touchdown run. Watson then added a two-point conversion to put Cleveland in the lead 21-18.
