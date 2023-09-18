Update on Browns injuries to Greg Newsome and Denzel Ward

Injuries continue to pile up for the Cleveland Browns versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the middle of the third quarter, with the Browns leading 21-18, both CB Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II left the field with injuries.

Newsome held his right arm after making a tackle and went into the medical tent. Shortly after, he was seen on the sideline with his helmet.

At the same time that Newsome was down on the field, Ward was seen jogging off the field with a team trainer and heading into the locker room.

At the same time as those two injuries, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was ruled out with a chest injury.

Monday Night Football has been marred by injuries with RB Nick Chubb’s the most significant. Chubb was ruled out quickly after being carted off the field with significant concern about multiple injuries.

Cleveland was able to force a punt despite being down multiple defensive backs.

Update:

Newsome returned to the game on the next series. Ward’s status was updated as well: