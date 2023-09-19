Daily Dawg Chow 9/19: Browns lose Nick Chubb, fall to 1-1

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns lose on Monday Night Football to Pittsburgh Steelers 26-22, and also lose their best player (Chris Pokorny) “The Browns have a quarterback problem”
- Update: Nick Chubb goes down with knee injury on MNF, worst feared by team (Jared Mueller) Cart comes out as Browns running back grabs left knee
- Update on Browns injuries to Greg Newsome and Denzel Ward (Jared Mueller) Very few details on either Browns injuries
- Browns injury: Za’Darius Smith has to be helped off the field in 3rd quarter (Jared Mueller) Another important Browns player leaves field with injury on MNF
- Highlight: Jerome Ford reverses field, Watson block leads to big gain (Jared Mueller) Big play leads to a Browns TD and lead
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Sione Takitaki’s 11-yard sack on Pickett occurs in the blink of an eye (nfl.com) “Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki’s 11-yard sack on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett occurs in the blink of an eye.”
- Cleveland Browns fans could be paying almost double to park in the Muni Lot this season (WOIO) “We have been vetting this piece of legislation for the past couple months and we finally just wanted to get it over the finish line and get started so we can set out parking rates,” said Councilman Kevin Bishop.”
- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb carted off the field after knee injury (CNN) “On a first and goal run from the 8-yard line, Chubb carried the ball for 5 yards before being hit awkwardly on the knee by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.”
- Cooper pirouettes along sideline for picturesque 18-yard catch (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper pirouettes along the sideline for a picturesque 18-yard catch.”
- Week 2 instant reactions: Browns offense a mess in loss to Steelers (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Pittsburgh Steelers took advantage of a frustratingly bad Cleveland Browns offense with a Week 2 win.”
