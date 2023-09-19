Browns open as 3.5-point favorites against the Titans

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 3.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans ahead of their Week 3 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 41.

The Browns (1-1) are coming off of a disappointing 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns’ defense only allowed one touchdown, but QB Deshaun Watson turned it over three times, two of which led to defensive touchdowns. The sickest feeling of all came in the second quarter, though, as RB Nick Chubb suffered a devastating season-ending knee injury. With the team’s best offensive player out, Watson still looking like a deer in the headlights, and the offensive tackle position allowing pass-rushers to have their way. Cleveland hopes to regroup from the shock of losing Chubb as they return to their home field.

The Titans (1-1) are coming off of a 27-24 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. After a shaky start to the game, QB Ryan Tannehill battled back for the Titans, especially with the deep ball as he got 70- and 49-yard completions to his receivers. On the ground, RB Derrick Henry has averaged 3.6 YPC through two games.

The over/under for the game is 41.

What odds would you take if you were placing a bet?