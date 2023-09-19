 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 2

Quarterback was a big problem for the Browns.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 2 Offensive Snap Counts

- - - - -
- - - - -
Pos Player Plays % Stats
QB Deshaun Watson 87 100% 22-of-40 (55%) for 235 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. 6 rushes, 22 yards. 2 fumbles, 1 2-point conversion.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
RB Jerome Ford 43 49% 16 carries, 106 yards (6.6 YPC). 3 catches, 25 yards (4 targets), 1 TD. 1 2-point conversion.
RB Nick Chubb 18 21% 10 carries, 64 yards (6.4 YPC).
RB Pierre Strong 13 15% 2 carries, 1 yard (0.5 YPC), 1 TD. 0 catches (1 target).
Pos Player Plays % Stats
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones 76 87% 1 catch, 7 yards (4 targets).
WR Elijah Moore 67 77% 3 catches, 36 yards (9 targets). 1 carry, 5 yards.
WR Amari Cooper 63 72% 7 catches, 90 yards (10 targets).
WR Marquise Goodwin 15 17% 0 catches (2 targets).
WR David Bell 11 13% 3 catches, 27 yards (3 targets).
WR Cedric Tillman 9 10% No stats registered.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
TE David Njoku 74 85% 4 catches, 48 yards (4 targets). 1 fumble.
TE Harrison Bryant 26 30% 0 catches (2 targets).
TE Jordan Akins 9 10% 1 catch, 2 yards (1 target).
Pos Player Plays % Stats
OL Jedrick Wills 87 100%
OL Joel Bitonio 87 100%
OL Ethan Pocic 87 100%
OL Wyatt Teller 87 100%
OL Dawand Jones 87 100%
OL Michael Dunn 9 10%
OL Nick Harris 2 2%

Notes

  • QB: Should I just go on my rant of frustration with Deshaun Watson here? Take all of his off-the-field stuff out of the equation; I was never a fan of his quarterback play with the Texans. I felt he was largely overrated with statistical highlights in garbage time or shootouts. I felt like Baker Mayfield was a quarterback I could instantly get behind, and heck, even Jacoby Brissett turned me from mellow to an instant fan after a couple of games. With Watson? I’m just irritated. I try not to complain, because I like to be that optimistic fan. But when you look at everything the Browns gave up for him, how he’s played since coming to Cleveland, and his demeanor, what do you see? I see an average quarterback who is the number one player holding the team back. Some will stress that we just need to be patient, but sorry, that is what last season was for. Watson’s play yesterday was dumbfounding, from his accuracy to his awareness, to his fumbling issues.
  • RB: I don’t want to dwell on the Nick Chubb injury too much. Obviously, the Browns have to make a big decision personnel-wise in whether they want to ride with Jerome Ford, or seek help elsewhere. Ford was the Browns’ second-highest graded player on offense, with a grade of 78.7. Most of his yardage came on a play in which he reversed field and used his speed, but that speed is a big part of his skillset. He also caught a touchdown after a broken down play. Pierre Strong played the backup role and is the first running back with a touchdown on the ground for Cleveland this season.
  • WR: Despite his groin injury, Amari Cooper played and was by far the team’s most productive receiver, often using his body to shield off defenders. Cooper was the Browns’ highest-graded player on offense by PFF (81.4). Elijah Moore was targeted often near the sideline early on, but the throws were a touch too close to the sideline — and he did drop one of the passes that did stay in bounds. Donovan Peoples-Jones was not targeted often, but he did see a target on the final play. By the book, pass interference should’ve been called, even if the throw looked crummy. One thing to remember is that Peoples-Jones made those tough-looking sideline catches last season, so the uncatchable nature of it may have actually been catchable for him. Watson tried to find Marquise Goodwin deep twice this week, but the problem was that he wasn’t open. David Bell had three safe completions.
  • TE: This wasn’t the best game for the tight end position, especially Harrison Bryant. Blame who you want on the first play, but the ball went off Bryant’s hands and in the air for a pick six. Later, a similar ball was thrown to Bryant and it also popped in the air, fortunately with no defender in the area. David Njoku fumbled once. The team is getting him too many short balls for YAC, as opposed to ripping it to him up the seam.
  • OL: Per Jackson McCurray (via PFF), Watson had 3.09 seconds to throw against the Steelers, which was the 6th longest among quarterbacks this week. Wyatt Teller (76.3) and Ethan Pocic (74.1) had decent PFF grades. McCurry also relays from PFF that Jedrick Wills, Dawand Jones, and Teller combined to allow 13 of the team’s 16 pressures.

