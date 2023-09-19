 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 2

Myles Garrett and Grant Delpit shine for the second week in a row.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 2 Defensive Snap Counts

- - - - -
- - - - -
Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 41 76% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 QH.
DL Za'Darius Smith 36 67% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Dalvin Tomlinson 35 65% 2 QH.
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo 33 61% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Jordan Elliott 24 44% 1 assist (1 combined).
DL Maurice Hurst 22 41% 3 assists (3 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
DL Shelby Harris 21 39% 1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
DL Alex Wright 11 20% 1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Anthony Walker 40 74% 3 tackles (3 combined).
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 33 61% 4 tackles (4 combined). 2 TFL.
LB Sione Takitaki 31 57% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Denzel Ward 46 85% 5 tackles (5 combined). 2 passes defended, 1 FF.
CB Greg Newsome 41 76% 3 tackles (3 combined).
CB M.J. Emerson 41 76% No stats registered.
CB Cameron Mitchell 10 19% 1 tackle (1 combined).
CB Mike Ford 4 7% 1 tackle (1 combined).
Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 54 100% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery.
S Juan Thornhill 54 100% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined).
S Rodney McLeod 19 35% 1 pass defended.

Notes

  • DL: When you see T.J. Watt have the type of game that he did, and then Myles Garrett finishes with just 1 tackle and 1 quarterback hit on the stat sheet, some fans wanted to try comparing the two after the game. I think it’s generally been clear that Watt seems to flash with more high-impact plays, but if you go by Pro Football Focus, Garrett remains a PFF darling, grading out to a team-high 91.3 against the Steelers. The rest of the defensive line was solid too, as Maurice Hurst (82.2), Ogbo Okoronkwo (80.8), and Shelby Harris (79.5) were the third, fourth, and fifth-highest graded players by PFF.
  • LB: The linebackers each had individual moments to flash — Anthony Walker at the end of the game to stop Kenny Pickett’s run, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to knife in and sniff out a handoff for a loss, and Sione Takitaki coming free for a sack.
  • CB: I’m not sure who was at fault for the Steelers’ big play to George Pickens, but the cornerbacks clearly weren’t in man coverage on that play. Denzel Ward played well for the second game in a row, staying tight to his defender. He also had the forced fumble at the end of the crazy first quarter. Greg Newsome departed in the second half with an elbow injury, giving some playing time to Mike Ford and Cameron Mitchell then.
  • S: Once again, Grant Delpit is a man on a mission. He jumped a route for an interception in the first quarter, and also had a fumble recovery. He was the Browns’ second-highest graded player, grading to a 90.0. Juan Thornhill made his debut and played in every snap.

In This Stream

Rivalry renewed? Browns travel to face Steelers on Monday Night Football

View all 41 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...