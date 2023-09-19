Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 2

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Week 2 Defensive Snap Counts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|41
|76%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Za'Darius Smith
|36
|67%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL.
|DL
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|35
|65%
|2 QH.
|DL
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|33
|61%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|24
|44%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Maurice Hurst
|22
|41%
|3 assists (3 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Shelby Harris
|21
|39%
|1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|11
|20%
|1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|40
|74%
|3 tackles (3 combined).
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|33
|61%
|4 tackles (4 combined). 2 TFL.
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|31
|57%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|46
|85%
|5 tackles (5 combined). 2 passes defended, 1 FF.
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|41
|76%
|3 tackles (3 combined).
|CB
|M.J. Emerson
|41
|76%
|No stats registered.
|CB
|Cameron Mitchell
|10
|19%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|CB
|Mike Ford
|4
|7%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|54
|100%
|4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery.
|S
|Juan Thornhill
|54
|100%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined).
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|19
|35%
|1 pass defended.
Notes
- DL: When you see T.J. Watt have the type of game that he did, and then Myles Garrett finishes with just 1 tackle and 1 quarterback hit on the stat sheet, some fans wanted to try comparing the two after the game. I think it’s generally been clear that Watt seems to flash with more high-impact plays, but if you go by Pro Football Focus, Garrett remains a PFF darling, grading out to a team-high 91.3 against the Steelers. The rest of the defensive line was solid too, as Maurice Hurst (82.2), Ogbo Okoronkwo (80.8), and Shelby Harris (79.5) were the third, fourth, and fifth-highest graded players by PFF.
- LB: The linebackers each had individual moments to flash — Anthony Walker at the end of the game to stop Kenny Pickett’s run, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to knife in and sniff out a handoff for a loss, and Sione Takitaki coming free for a sack.
- CB: I’m not sure who was at fault for the Steelers’ big play to George Pickens, but the cornerbacks clearly weren’t in man coverage on that play. Denzel Ward played well for the second game in a row, staying tight to his defender. He also had the forced fumble at the end of the crazy first quarter. Greg Newsome departed in the second half with an elbow injury, giving some playing time to Mike Ford and Cameron Mitchell then.
- S: Once again, Grant Delpit is a man on a mission. He jumped a route for an interception in the first quarter, and also had a fumble recovery. He was the Browns’ second-highest graded player, grading to a 90.0. Juan Thornhill made his debut and played in every snap.
Loading comments...