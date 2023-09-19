Browns Reacts Survey Week 3 - How should Cleveland address the RB position?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Oh, boy. I think we’re about to see a big dip in Browns fans’ confidence in the direction of the team after their loss to the Steelers. That would stem from losing Nick Chubb, and Deshaun Watson’s lackluster play.

We also asked two other questions: the first is “What should the Browns do at the running back position?” Should they stick with Jerome Ford as the primary running back, bring Kareem Hunt back to see significant action, or make a big trade for a running back (i.e. Jonathan Taylor)? Obviously, there are other options — but those would likely involve Ford still staying as the primary running back.

The second question asks, in light of what transpired in Week 2, how do you see the outcome of the Browns’ Week 3 game against the Titans playing out?