Reunion? Kareem Hunt visiting the Browns

The loss of RB Nick Chubb for the season with an injury is going to linger for the Cleveland Browns no matter what else happens this year. The Browns could reach the playoffs and more but the thought will be about what the team could achieve with Chubb. If Cleveland struggles without their star running back, his absence will be felt even further.

RB Jerome Ford is slated to take over for Chubb as the team’s starter but HC Kevin Stefanski noted that they would be on the lookout for another running back.

It seems that the team doesn’t have to look far as RB Kareem Hunt, who is from the area and still lives in Northeast Ohio, is visiting the team today:

Kareem Hunt is currently visiting with the Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2023

Hunt spent four seasons with the Browns with some exciting moments paired with Chubb. The two became close friends as polar opposites in personality.

Last year was a difficult one for the former Toledo back as he requested a new contract and then asked for a trade before settling in for 17 games. He didn’t have his burst, rushing for 468 yards on 123 carries and three touchdowns.

This offseason, Hunt has visited two teams but didn’t sign waiting for the right opportunity and contract.

It is interesting that Cleveland’s first visit is with a player that they know very well. Perhaps they want to gauge how good of shape he is in, what his contract demands are and see if there are any fences that need patching.

Would you be in favor of bringing back Hunt despite his limited production last year and, likely, contract demands?