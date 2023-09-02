Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/2/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns claim CB Kahlef Hailassie. Good move? Or a parallel transaction? (Barry Shuck) - The Cleveland Browns had their 53-man roster set on the final cutdown date of August 29. A day later, they claimed CB Kahlef Hailassie off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs and released CB A.J. Green. On the surface, it appears the move was one defensive back for another. Is it? Could this be just one cornerback for another? What exactly is the advantage, if any?
- Browns bring back recently cut cornerback (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns welcomed back A.J. Green on Friday as they signed the cornerback to the practice squad.
- Browns roster: UDFAs becoming a constant for Andrew Berry? (Curtiss Brown) - The 53-man roster is set for the 2023 Cleveland Browns. After a long training camp & preseason, 53 players have earned their spots and will prepare to represent the Browns for this upcoming season. The roster seems to be in a much better place than what it was the previous season. Both the offense and defense sides of the ball have seen quality upgrades whether that is the wide receiver room or the interior defensive line. Here are the two takeaways from the 53-man roster for the Browns.
- Report: Bengals sign former Browns draft pick ahead of Week 1 matchup (Jared Mueller) - Demetric Felton could return to the field in Cleveland in Week 1.
- Browns injury updates: A surprising positive, a continued concern and a number change (Jared Mueller) - Alex Wright, Denzel Ward and Marquise Goodwin injuries have been the biggest for the Browns.
- Jerome Ford ‘grateful’ for Cleveland Browns confidence in him as No. 2 running back (Beacon Journal) - There are plenty of reasons why it would be understandable if Jerome Ford still had work to do to gain the trust of the Browns coaching staff. The second-year running back only had eight carries as a rookie. Then he spent three weeks sidelined with a hamstring injury this training camp, costing him any opportunity to get carries in the Browns’ four preseason games. Yet, despite that, there has never been a moment’s hesitation by the Browns organizationally to have anyone by Ford be the No. 2 option behind All-Pro Nick Chubb.
- Catherine Raiche likes the Browns’ direction heading into the season (clevelandbrowns.com) - Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raîche was pleased with what she saw in Browns Training camp this year. Raîche gave high remarks on the Browns offense and defense Thursday, noting she was impressed by Deshaun Watson’s leadership, Elijah Moore’s performance and the entire defense as a whole.
- How adding quarterback P.J. Walker, kicker Dustin Hopkins can benefit Browns (cleveland.com) - It’s been quite the week for the Browns, making final cuts and wondering what players they could add. Among the players who’ve been added to the roster are quarterback P.J. Walker and kicker Dustin Hopkins, and both could be beneficial to the Browns heading into the season.
- Mike Evans gives Bucs deadline to reach new deal by eve of opener (Tampa Bay Times) - The agent for Mike Evans set a deadline of Sept. 9 ― the eve of the start of the Bucs’ regular season ―for the team to reach an agreement on a new contract with the Pro Bowl receiver or they will discontinue talks.
- Packers’ streak of UDFAs making the cut hits 19 years with latest trio (ESPN) - With some teams, undrafted rookies are an afterthought, a way to fill out the 90-man offseason roster to make sure they have enough players to run a thorough practice. For the Green Bay Packers, they’re more than that. Every year since 2005, the Packers have kept at least one — and sometimes several — undrafted rookie on their season-opening roster.
- Titans’ Derrick Henry ready to remind everyone what running backs mean to NFL (Associated Press) - Derrick Henry, who has run for more yards than anyone else since the start of the 2016 NFL season, seems like a man on a mission. First, help the Tennessee Titans win in the final year of his current deal and make his case for a third contract. And in the process remind the rest of the league that the run game still matters in the NFL and that running backs should be paid more.
