Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/2/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
NFL: Preseason-Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Dawgs By Nature:

Cleveland Browns:

  • Jerome Ford ‘grateful’ for Cleveland Browns confidence in him as No. 2 running back (Beacon Journal) - There are plenty of reasons why it would be understandable if Jerome Ford still had work to do to gain the trust of the Browns coaching staff. The second-year running back only had eight carries as a rookie. Then he spent three weeks sidelined with a hamstring injury this training camp, costing him any opportunity to get carries in the Browns’ four preseason games. Yet, despite that, there has never been a moment’s hesitation by the Browns organizationally to have anyone by Ford be the No. 2 option behind All-Pro Nick Chubb.
  • Catherine Raiche likes the Browns’ direction heading into the season (clevelandbrowns.com) - Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raîche was pleased with what she saw in Browns Training camp this year. Raîche gave high remarks on the Browns offense and defense Thursday, noting she was impressed by Deshaun Watson’s leadership, Elijah Moore’s performance and the entire defense as a whole.
  • How adding quarterback P.J. Walker, kicker Dustin Hopkins can benefit Browns (cleveland.com) - It’s been quite the week for the Browns, making final cuts and wondering what players they could add. Among the players who’ve been added to the roster are quarterback P.J. Walker and kicker Dustin Hopkins, and both could be beneficial to the Browns heading into the season.

