Daily Dawg Chow 9/20: Browns considering RB options after Nick Chubb injury

- Reunion? Kareem Hunt visiting the Browns (Jared Mueller) After Nick Chubb’s injury, Browns could turn to a familiar face
- NFL Power Rankings: Browns back to middle of pack at No. 15 heading into Week 3 (Chris Pokorny) Meanwhile, Pittsburgh gains ground, but are still behind the Browns.
- 5 running backs the Browns should look at signing (Barry Shuck) Franchise needs an experienced starting-caliber back
- Browns Reacts Survey Week 3 - How should Cleveland address the RB position? (Chris Pokorny) Stick with Jerome Ford, or start shopping elsewhere?
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 2 (Chris Pokorny) Myles Garrett and Grant Delpit shine for the second week in a row.
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 2 (Chris Pokorny) Quarterback was a big problem for the Browns.
- Cam Akers, Kareem Hunt among running backs Browns are exploring to help replace Nick Chubb (cleveland.com) “The Browns are contemplating a number of replacement backs for Nick Chubb, including Cam Akers and Kareem Hunt.”
- Browns star Nick Chubb to undergo surgery on season-ending knee injury; Kareem Hunt in for visit (Associated Press) “A four-time Pro Bowler in six seasons, Chubb got hurt when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tackled him low on a carry in the second quarter. The impact buckled the same knee Chubb injured in 2015 at Georgia and had reconstructed.”
- Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 3 vs. Titans (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland will host Tennessee at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sept. 24.”
- Picking Up the Pieces After Pittsburgh (Sports Illustrated) “Yes, there are reasons you can doubt the head coach as the offensive play caller. The man whose calling card has been propping up less gifted quarterbacks to career years has not been able to get the Ferrari up to full-speed.”
- Let’s talk Browns and life after Nick Chubb injury (Youtube) Quincy Carrier has a chat about the state of things
Where are you at emotionally and logically two days after Chubb’s injury and the MNF loss?
