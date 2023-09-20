Browns, Kareem Hunt close to a decision on his return

The Cleveland Browns, and especially their fanbase, are shellshocked after dropping to 1-1 on Monday Night Football with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That feeling has less to do with the loss, although the offensive struggles are a problem, and more to do with the loss of RB Nick Chubb for the season.

As HC Kevin Stefanski noted, there is no replacing Chubb. In the opinion of many, Chubb is the best back in the NFL.

Yesterday came word that the Browns hope to offset the loss by finding another running back and had Kareem Hunt in for a visit. The local kid with four years of experience with the team seemed to have moved on from Cleveland, and vice versa, prior to Chubb’s injury.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the reunion is likely and could happen on Wednesday:

#Browns are close to signing RB Kareem Hunt to replace Nick Chubb, source tells me. Should be done by today https://t.co/r31sDQeG57 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 20, 2023

Hunt didn’t have his normal burst last season but knows the team and system. The former Toledo star also is good friends with Chubb and could be returning in a way of picking up the baton from his fallen brother.

While Jerome Ford is likely to be the team’s primary running back, Hunt would provide them with a solid third down back that might fit better in the spread offense likely to become more frequent.

How do you feel about Hunt’s imminent return?