Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 3 TV Map

The Week 3 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Spero Dedes & Adam Archuleta

Ohio Coverage: Almost all of Ohio will get to see the Browns. The game will air locally on WOIO (Channel 19.1).

National Coverage: There is limited national coverage, but a pocket of states below Ohio and slightly Eastward will get to see the game.

Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

The ORANGE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 3 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND