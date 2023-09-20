 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 3 TV Map

See which cities get to watch the Titans vs. Browns game on television this week.

By Chris Pokorny
The Week 3 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Spero Dedes & Adam Archuleta

Ohio Coverage: Almost all of Ohio will get to see the Browns. The game will air locally on WOIO (Channel 19.1).

National Coverage: There is limited national coverage, but a pocket of states below Ohio and slightly Eastward will get to see the game.

The ORANGE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 3 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

  • Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers (Amazon)
  • Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns (CBS)
  • Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers (FOX)
  • Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs (FOX)
  • Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (NBC)
  • Monday - 7:15 PM ET: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ABC)
  • Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals (ESPN)

