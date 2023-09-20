Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 3 TV Map

The Week 3 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Announcers: Spero Dedes & Adam Archuleta
Ohio Coverage: Almost all of Ohio will get to see the Browns. The game will air locally on WOIO (Channel 19.1).
National Coverage: There is limited national coverage, but a pocket of states below Ohio and slightly Eastward will get to see the game.
Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
The ORANGE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:
Map is from 506sports.com.
WEEK 3 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND
- Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers (Amazon)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns (CBS)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers (FOX)
- Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs (FOX)
- Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (NBC)
- Monday - 7:15 PM ET: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ABC)
- Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals (ESPN)
Loading comments...