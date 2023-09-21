Daily Dawg Chow 9/21: Browns bring back Kareem Hunt

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns, Kareem Hunt agree on a deal for his return (Jared Mueller) Reinforcements are on the way with Kareem Hunt coming in after Nick Chubb’s injury
- Kevin Stefanski: ‘Felt like a good fit’ to sign Kareem Hunt (Thomas Moore) “Cleveland Browns bring back veteran running back in the wake of Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury. But how much Hunt can play - and contribute - remains to be seen.”
- Browns LB play: An astounding stat so far under Jim Schwartz (Jared Mueller) While the defensive line gets a ton of credit, deservedly so, the linebackers have been impressive
- Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 3 TV Map (Chris Pokorny) See which cities get to watch the Titans vs. Browns game on television this week.
- Genealogy in American Football: The Huddle (Barry Shuck) Different types and origins
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Kareem Hunt thrilled to re-sign with ‘hometown’ Browns after Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury (Associated Press) “There were other choices for him as a free agent, quality teams in good cities. But the running back felt there was just one place for him.”
- Browns place RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve (clevelandbrowns.com) “Hunt previously played four seasons with the Browns from 2019-22.”
- Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 game (USA Today) “Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans.”
- NFL Funko Pop! Holiday Collection 2023: Santa figures for Cleveland Browns, every team (cleveland.com) “Put your Santa figure on the mantle, on your desk, on a bookcase, on your bar, or wherever you desire.”
- Browns bring back Kareem Hunt, run game in good hands (Youtube) Quincy Carrier details the Kareem Hunt reunion
What would you guess Hunt’s stats look like this year?
Loading comments...