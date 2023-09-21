NFL Picks Week 3, and media picks for Titans vs. Browns

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 3.5 point favorites against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 3 game between the Browns and Titans:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 24, Titans 23

The Browns lost running back Nick Chubb Monday night, and he is the heart of the offense. That will put more pressure on Deshaun Watson, who isn’t playing well. The Titans defense is solid, while the offense came alive last week. The Browns will win this, but it’s really close.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Titans 19, Browns 16

The Titans have a good defense, and through two weeks, I have not seen a single thing from Deshaun Watson that makes me think he can move the ball against a good defense. Also, the loss of Nick Chubb feels like a gut punch to this team and they might need more than a week to recover from that. The Browns have to play on a short week after an emotional loss, which seems like the perfect spot for the Titans to go into Cleveland and steal a win.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Browns 23, Titans 20

The Titans will do their best to have a chance in this game against old AFC South foe Deshaun Watson by using their stout run defense to slow down the Browns’ Nick Chubb-less running game. On the flip side, Tennessee will be relentless with is own power rushing champion, Derrick Henry, to try to wear down Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s pass rush. In the end, Watson makes a few more impact improv running plays in contrast to Ryan Tannehill.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Titans 23, Browns 20

Mike Vrabel, an Ohio native, is 1-1 as a head coach against the Browns. Tennessee beat Cleveland 43-13 in their last visit to FirstEnergy Stadium in 2018 – and the Titans will rely on Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears against a tough Cleveland defense. If Ryan Tannehill can protect the football, then Tennessee should be able to steal one against a Browns’ team coming off a short week and back-to-back divisional games, without Nick Chubb.

Below are our Week 3 NFL staff picks: