Thursday Night Football, Week 3: Giants vs. 49ers betting odds, pick

Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the New York Giants battle the San Francisco 49ers! The Giants pulled off a historic comeback last week, rallying from 28-7 down late in the third quarter to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 31-28 in regulation. Daniel Jones put the team on his back, but this week, they face one of the toughest defenses in football and are also without Saquon Barkley. Compare that to last week, when the Giants were facing the lackluster Arizona Cardinals.

I view the 49ers as the cream of the crop in the NFC. Much like the Cowboys had the luxury of beating up on New York teams early in the season, now I see it being the 49ers’ turn to do the same to remain tied for the top spot in the conference. Vegas recognizes it too, as the 10.5 point spread is pretty wide considering the Giants were a playoff team a year ago. 49ers 31, Giants 10.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are 10.5 point favorites against the Giants.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.